Snow at higher elevations

,

Today Mainly cloudy. Periods of rain beginning near noon. Snow level 1500 metres. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 12. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight Periods of rain. Snow level 1500 metres. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low 8.
Sun, 4 Nov A few showers ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Snow level 1500 metres. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 12. UV index 2 or low.
Night Cloudy periods. Low plus 3.
Mon, 5 Nov Cloudy. High 7.
Night Cloudy. Low plus 3.
Tue, 6 Nov Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.
Night Clearing. Low minus 4.

