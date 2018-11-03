Snow at higher elevations

Today Mainly cloudy. Periods of rain beginning near noon. Snow level 1500 metres. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 12. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight Periods of rain. Snow level 1500 metres. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low 8.

Sun , 4 Nov A few showers ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Snow level 1500 metres. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Night Cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Mon , 5 Nov Cloudy. High 7.

Night Cloudy. Low plus 3.

Tue , 6 Nov Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.