Snow at higher elevations

|Today
|Mainly cloudy. Periods of rain beginning near noon. Snow level 1500 metres. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 12. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Periods of rain. Snow level 1500 metres. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low 8.
|Sun, 4 Nov
|A few showers ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Snow level 1500 metres. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 12. UV index 2 or low.
|Night
|Cloudy periods. Low plus 3.
|Mon, 5 Nov
|Cloudy. High 7.
|Night
|Cloudy. Low plus 3.
|Tue, 6 Nov
|Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.
|Night
|Clearing. Low minus 4.
