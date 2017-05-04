Snafu ? Public Hearing delayed two weeks for Hotel/Centennial Park

ODN reporter Roy Wood has been told a legal requirement for the public hearing has not been met by the Town of Oliver and therefore a “legal” public hearing cannot be held May 8th.

It will be scheduled for Tuesday May 23rd – after the Holiday Monday later this month. The legal requirement: a sign must be posted on the land (property subject of rezoning etc.)

However a public information session will be held Monday May 8th along with a regular council meeting.

Roy will report in detail – on the upcoming meetings and vote of council.