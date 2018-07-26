Smoky Town

Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your

health.

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects

The bulletin can be accessed online at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air/air-quality/air-advisories

air/air-quality/air-advisoriesIndividuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.