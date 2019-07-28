Smoke in the sky – what is happening?

All pictures large format – press to enlarge

Cawston/Richter Mtn fire has grown to 250 + hectares, homes on alert and many resources on the ground and in the area.

Local fire has damaged or destroyed a number of structures including trailers. Exact extent of damage cannot be determined at this early time. Fire not out. EMS, Police and Fire Department on scene. Water supply a problem in the area with OFD tenders going back and forth to a hydrant at Knippleberg Rd closer to Oliver. All efforts include the Willowbrook Fire Department first called to the scene. Outbreak about 5:30 pm Saturday.