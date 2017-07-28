Smokey skies from Washington state fire – south of Cathedral Lake

Castanet reports:

Considerable smoke can be seen in the skies around the South Okanagan, due to a wildfire burning south of the border.

The B.C. Wildfire branch has confirmed the smoke is coming from a wildfire burning in Washington, dubbed the “Diamond Creek Fire.”

The 2,700 hectare blaze is burning around 28 kilometres north of Mazama, Wash. (ne of Winthrop)

That would put the fire about 17 kilometres from the Canada – USA border.