Smokey skies from Washington state fire – south of Cathedral Lake

Castanet reports:
Considerable smoke can be seen in the skies around the South Okanagan, due to a wildfire burning south of the border.
The B.C. Wildfire branch has confirmed the smoke is coming from a wildfire burning in Washington, dubbed the “Diamond Creek Fire.”
The 2,700 hectare blaze is burning around 28 kilometres north of Mazama, Wash. (ne of Winthrop)
That would put the fire about 17 kilometres from the Canada – USA border.
Comments
James Barber says
The smoke is from the Diamond Creek fire 18 miles north of Winthrop, Washington. Est. @ 2030 acres as of this A.M. It’s in the Pasaytan wilderness 10 miles east of Palmer lake. Go to Methow Valley news face book page for best info.
Publisher: You are right James – quite informative