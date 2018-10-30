Smart look on Kootenay Steet

,

North of Carter’s Bakery/Byer’s Apartments
Congratulations to the new owners – may we see more investment like it

  1. I believe the business is to install specialty exhausts and restraint systems for sports cars. Usual seatbelts aren’t quite up to par for the purpose.

  2. So this is the new service garage with plans to include work on Area 27 cars .

    Quite an upgrade from when it was the old Sears store .

    Good wishes to the new proprietors .

