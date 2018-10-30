Smart look on Kootenay Steet October 30, 2018, 3:01 pmNorth of Carter’s Bakery/Byer’s Apartments Congratulations to the new owners – may we see more investment like it
Comments
Dave drought says
I believe the business is to install specialty exhausts and restraint systems for sports cars. Usual seatbelts aren’t quite up to par for the purpose.
Lawrence Green says
So this is the new service garage with plans to include work on Area 27 cars .
Quite an upgrade from when it was the old Sears store .
Good wishes to the new proprietors .
Richard Simmons Jr. says
Looks good ! But, what is it to be ?