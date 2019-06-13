Oliver stands in third place – BCAA Park – grants – vote now

Standings on Thursday morning 8am
Top three of Six contestants
Sayward 15, 858
Black Creek 13, 853
Oliver 12, 018
Voting ends June 23rd
use the link below to vote
Link
Note:
The first, second and third place winning Play Spaces will each receive revitalizations worth up to $100,000 and runner-up prizes will be awarded for $30,000 (4th place), $20,000 (5th place) and $10,000 (6th place).
Comments
Bill Greer saysJune 13, 2019 at 11:02 am
We are being gained on quickly by South Canoe Elementary so don’t let up ! Keep on voting !