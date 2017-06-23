Small turnout to Osoyoos health care rally

By ROY WOOD
A dozen or so people gathered at Gyro Park on Friday afternoon for what was billed as a rally to protest the inadequacy of health care services in the South Okanagan.
Organizer Marilyn Muldoon said in an interview that she and her Residents for Healthcare group are “hoping to send a colourful message to Interior Health (that) people are fed up with ER closures.”
At issue is the occasional temporary closure of the emergency room at the South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH) in Oliver. The most recent was last Friday night when it shut its doors for 14 hours because there was no available doctor.
Muldoon invoked the name of Dr. Peter Entwistle, former chief of staff at SOGH and independent candidate in the recent provincial election.
“Dr. Entwistle says this has been going on for five years and needs to be dealt with,” she said.
Muldoon added that Entwistle and her organization believe the solution to the situation is for Interior Health to hire emergency room specialists to cover the department at least part of the time. Currently, SOGH depends on general practitioners from Oliver and Osoyoos to staff the ER.
Muldoon pointed out that when the Oliver ER is closed, residents of Osoyoos have to travel more than 60 kilometres to the Penticton Regional Hospital for emergency care.
She said the gap in emergency health care in the South Okanagan is a potential deterrent for both potential new residents and tourists.
The Residents for Healthcare agenda goes beyond just ER services and advocates for more doctors in Osoyoos and for the establishment of a walk-in medical clinic in the town.
The group appeared before Osoyoos council in the spring suggesting the physician shortage has placed local residents in a “panic situation.” The presentation urged council to hire a recruiter to help find more doctors for the town.
The small but enthusiastic crowd at Friday’s rally listened attentively to the address from Muldoon, who was joined on the Gyro stage by fellow organizer Gaye Horn. Several passersby who apparently stopped to investigate the commotion joined the protesters.
Comments
Pat Hampson says
Rob is correct, the problem lies with the Provincial Government not IHA. Many attempts have been made to encourage Doctors to set up practice in Oliver/Osoyoos.
The fact that the Provincial Government allocated premium pay for ‘out of area’ Doctors to staff the Oliver ER during a shortfall of local Emerg Doctors; there is an imbalance between local practitioners working alongside Doctors who are earning premium pay.
Rob Hopkins says
Unfortunately, this Liberal govt has only funded graduating ~270 doctors per year when ~440 were needed due to attrition and population growth. This problem needed good old common sense 2 decades ago and not this ethical dilemma of stealing doctors from other countries who are in even more dire straights than ourselves, all so that budgets would be balanced, Libs re-elected and the piper to be paid maybe sometime in the future. Well the future is now the upon us, and the piper is having his way as detailed in this previous column. Several times we elected the govt that we deserved and now, collectively, have only ourselves to blame. A quick fix at this time will only be patchwork, and now is the time to pony up and do the right thing as should have been done years ago.