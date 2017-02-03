Signing up

Regional Signage

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is proud to unveil a suite of new signage which has been installed at key RDOS locations throughout the region.

After analyzing the results of the 2014 RDOS Citizen Survey it became clear that many citizens throughout the region don’t realize all of the services which the RDOS is responsible for. It was determined that better signage on RDOS facilities may improve citizen awareness. The RDOS has determined which facilities didn’t have any signage and which need updated signage and have developed a plan which stays within budget parameters to increase signage over the next couple of years.

Many of the new signs have been installed at RDOS facilities, and more will come throughout 2017. The RDOS is committed to open, accessible and transparent local government. The RDOS is working hard to elevate external communications to a high performing level with its citizens, and to provide consistency through our practices and professional standards.