Significant contribution made – just days before opening of Penticton Tower

Dr. Paul Cobbin and his family – including his mother Marguerite (centre) and partner Kimberly Pflieger – have made a major donation to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s campaign to provide medical equipment for the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion.

Dr. Paul Cobbin has been practicing medicine in Penticton for the past 30 years.

During that time, his family has experienced more than its share of health-related tragedies. Yet remarkably, Paul has maintained his love of medicine, helping others, and his love of life.

Paul knew he wanted to be a doctor from a very young age and he also knew that nothing would deter him from reaching that goal. His mother, Marguerite, a nurse, and his father, Jack, a social worker, applauded and encouraged Paul’s decision to become a doctor, and after two unsuccessful attempts at getting into medical school, Paul finally succeeded, and has never looked back.

Paul obtained his medical degree from UBC in 1985. By 1988, he had moved to Penticton and opened his practice as a General Practitioner – and his medical career took off. Since then, not only did Paul deliver hundreds of babies and perform surgical assists, he also became head of the PRH Emergency Department for several years. Then, in the early 1990s, Paul helped to establish Penticton’s first walk-in medical clinic.