Sign petition today

Brenda Dorosz says good turnout at Buy-Low petition signing on weekend.

This petition is to SECURE PERMANENT FUNDING FOR RURAL SCHOOLS / EDUCATION

This is a call on the Government to recognize rural students need secure permanent funding to keep schools OPEN.

The petition is available around Osoyoos until 4pm today

The petition will be presented in the Legislature in February.

“(MLA) Linda Larson is going around the province talking about rural education funding, but (the provincial government) is not announcing anything permanent,” she explained. “I’m just trying to put pressure on them to properly fund the schools to keep them open permanently.”

The petition is available at

•South Okanagan Concrete

•Advanced Fitness

•Osoyoos Nail Studio

The petition will be given to NDP Leader John Horgan, say Dorosz, who is tentatively scheduled to be in Osoyoos early next week, with the expectation he’ll present it in the Legislature after February 14.