Sidewalk cafes touted for downtown Osoyoos

By ROY WOOD

Downtown Osoyoos could be dotted with sidewalk cafes this summer if council adopts a staff-recommended plan to loosen the rules around such open-air eateries.

Senior planner Don McArthur told council this morning that a change in policy to allow restaurants to operate sidewalk patios “should increase vibrancy in the community” and still be in compliance with both the Official Community Plan and the recently completed Town Centre Renewal Plan (TCRP).

Current regulations limit sidewalk use by restaurants and cafes to just four tables with a total of eight chairs.

Enlarged sidewalk patios were specifically identified in the TCRP as a way of increasing the appeal of the downtown.

A new policy would allow restaurateurs to apply to construct patios in front of their establishments. They would need to provide a 1.5-metre walkway for pedestrians.

In the event that the patio and the walkway could not be accommodated on the available sidewalk area, the applicant would be allowed to encroach onto the adjacent street for the walkway.

McArthur said that the two or three parking spaces that might be affected by such an intrusion “could then be utilized by small cars, bicycles or motorcycles.”

Councillor CJ Rhodes pointed out that “parking will be the most controversial aspect” of the proposal. He suggested that a fee proposed in McArthur’s report would not be not appropriate since the parking spots will simply be repurposed.

Council directed staff to come back to a full council meeting, likely April 1, with a proposed new policy.

McArthur indicated that the goal is to have the new policy in place for this year’s summer tourist season.