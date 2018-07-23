Showcase your talents August 18

Just four weeks to go until the Oliver Roots and Fruits Expo, an all day, free-to-all, fun for all ages celebration of Oliver, its agriculture and its history.

This year’s line-up of activities and entertainment is HUGE: non-stop music and entertainment on two stages, an Oliver’s Got Talent show, mechanical bull riding, pie eating contest, pony rides, goat petting, piles of activities for kids, fantastic food vendors, and so much more. Check out full event details at http://www.oliverrecreation.ca/oliver-sunshine-festival/.

Is your baking, artwork or produce blue-ribbon worthy?

Now’s the time to prove it! Brand new this year, the Roots and Fruits Expo is offering an opportunity to showcase your artistic, culinary and gardening talents. Plan to enter your tastiest baking, best art, craziest-looking produce, and more in the Roots and Fruits Exhibition, set to take over the Community Hall during the Roots and Fruits Expo. Competitive categories include everything from collage to photography to sculpture, tomatoes to flowers to garlic, cookies to bread to canning. Kids are invited to participate too, with categories for those aged 5 and under, 6-8, 9-12 and 13-15. Exhibitor tags can be picked up at the Oliver Parks and Recreation office between 9 am and 4 pm the week prior to the festival. Entries will be accepted at the Community Hall from 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Friday, August 17th.

Full details about the Exhibition including all entry categories are located in the prize book, available at http://www.oliverrecreation.ca/oliver-sunshine-festival/.

Do you think you have what it takes to be known as Oliver’s best car designer and fastest racer?

Build yourself a Zucchini Car and be ready to roll at the Oliver Roots and Fruits Expo! A zucchini car is exactly what it sounds like: a whole or carved zucchini attached to or mounted on top of any kind of wheels, as long as the whole vehicle does not exceed 30 cm in width. Cars will race in pairs with the winner of each race moving on to the next heat. Prizes will be awarded to the fastest, most creative, and best looking cars built by competitors in each age category (under 7, 9-12 , and 13 and over). Zucchini car making supplies will NOT be available onsite at the Roots and Fruits Expo: make your car at home and bring it along to race for glory!

by Benita Baerg