Showcase of Talent – next week

Although a small town, Oliver knows how to grow big talent, if local youth are anything to go by. Young singers, pianists, artists, photographers, dancers and multi-instrumentalists all get their start under the tutelage of stellar local teachers. On the evening of Wednesday May 3, some of Oliver’s classiest musicians take centre stage at Showcase of Talent in the Venables Theatre lobby. Music students will perform selections from recent Kiwanis Festival competitions, highlights from musical theatre, and recital pieces from their studies. Their repertoire is wide-ranging: blues, jazz, and pop, as well as classical. All performers will be acknowledged with bursaries to assist with their music education. Many Showcase “graduates” have continued performing as adults, even professionally. Meet the performers at the reception following: autographs are welcome!

The rotunda venue allows the students to play the new Petrof grand piano, a memorial to local music teacher Agnes Sutherland. The intimate setting also creates a mellow, bell-like acoustics, with the sound filling the space and floating to the mezzanine above. An added bonus at this season is the views from the rotunda windows, adding visual beauty to the beautiful sound.

Showcase of Talent begins at 7:00 p.m. Admission is by donation. Refreshments will be served.

Showcase of Talent is sponsored by Oliver Kiwanis, and presented by the Oliver Community Arts Council.

source: www.oliverartscouncil.org