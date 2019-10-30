Should I be concerned – should you? Is this the world we live in……

A week ago a couple of “campers” set up along the river just past the Control Structure/Footbridge at the north end of town about 300 yards up the east side dike path. They are a female and a male.

I called RDOS Bylaw Enforcement 250 490-4130, the day these folks set up shop. The RDOS was not sure of who would be responsible for taking care of the situation (themselves, Town, Ministry of Environment or ?) and said they would follow up.

The campers seem to leave early in the AM and return in the evening but every day more junk is deposited on the site and it does not seem that they will be leaving soon. The area they have chosen for their camp is a place where many people, kids, dogs have easy access to the river. It is quickly turning into a garbage pit.

Many people walk past this area every day so I would encourage them to contact the RDOS and perhaps a number of complaints will result in some action

The guy was shooting up when we were going out, syringes and stuff spread out around him, on the way back he was out of it. He is under the blanket, his drug paraphernalia is in the plastic buckets and bags. I’m sure he disposed of his needles properly

This is going on only a few hundred yards from where you live. People that live in your area walk this path every day.

Publisher: Submitted by Don – who can identify himself if he wishes in the comment section. ODN contacted the RCMP for a comment or for possible action. No response