Should development cost be reduced for social housing?

This item on the agenda for the next Town of Oliver Council meeting.

Development Cost Charges are paid by a developer through the creation of new parcels via subdivision and during construction of a multi-family, industrial, or commercial building. The purpose of DCC’s are to assist local governments in the capital costs associated with providing, constructing, altering or expanding sewage, water, draining and highway facilities as well as providing and improving park land.

The affordable housing project at 5931 Airport Street is requesting a reduction of the $225,000 DCC’s payable at time of building permit issuance. The current DCC Bylaw No. 1172 does not have provisions for waiving or reducing DCC’s for affordable housing buildings, or any of the “eligible developments” listed in Section 563 (1) of the Community Charter.

The Town of Oliver is in the process of drafting a new DCC bylaw which could see provisions included for reductions or waiving of DCC’s for these types of projects. The Airport Street development is set to commence in early 2020, prior to the adoption of the new DCC bylaw in mid to late 2020.

Staff are seeking Council’s direction on the appetite for reducing or waiving DCC’s for affordable housing, which will in turn give the BC Housing project team some further comfort in their budgeting process. Staff will work on the details of the bylaw amendment based on the recommendation from Council. At this time, Staff do not recommend waiving or reducing DCC’s for supportive living housing or the subdivision of small lots designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or for developments that are designed to result in a low environmental impact. This is primarily for the reason that these options have not been thoroughly explored at this time.

Staff are recommending amendments to the DCC bylaw to include provisions for reducing DCC’s by 50% for non-for-profit rental housing or for-profit affordable rental housing projects with a housing agreement registered on title. This agreement would ensure that the form of tenure of the housing units are limited to rental tenure. This agreement would require that housing units be rented for an initial monthly rate that is less than the median market rent levels most recently published by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

The agreement will also be required to be valid for at least 20 years. Staff considered that a 50% reduction is a win-win, in that it assists and encourages necessary affordable housing projects in our community, while also continuing to provide funding for future capital projects.