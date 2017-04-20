3 hour standoff ends on quiet Oliver street

Report of shots fired on a quiet street of Oliver overnight (Tulameen St. between Kettle and Skagit Avenues)

as indicated on map above

Photo credit Castanet

Heavily armed RCMP officers had closed off the area observing a person of interest. No further details of

any shots fired, injuries or arrests. Incident began at about 7:30 in the evening Wednesday and wound up at 10:30 pm.

One report has a suspect shot in the arm and taken by ambulance to Penticton Regional Hospital. Nature of the shooting unknown.

Source: Castanet and Facebook

***

Oliver RCMP set up a blockade on Tulameen St. Wednesday after the supper hour and assembled officers with guns drawn.

Police were attempting to locate an individual of interest in an unfolding incident spokesperson Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said.

It’s not known what sparked the standoff in the residential area, but a witness told Global News said he believed the police were after a man (a person of interest) known well in Oliver.

Source: Global Okanagan