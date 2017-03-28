Short staff, extra work worry top cop

By ROY WOOD

A persistent staff shortage and the prospect of a significant work-load increase because of the new provincial jail has RCMP area commander Sgt. Blaine Gervais concerned about the department’s workload.

At his quarterly appearance before town council Monday, Gervais said that because of one un-filled position and two Mounties on long-term leave, the detachment staffing is down by 25 per cent.

He said he has been told by senior management that “we are in the lineup for more resources,” but so are lots of other detachments. “Everyone has a shortage.”

He said the new Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC), which is slowly filling, is adding to the number of calls serviced by Oliver Mounties. When OCC reaches capacity later this year, it will mean “200 extra calls a month.”

Mayor Ron Hovanes said the town has assurances from the province that it will cover any extra policing costs that result from the jail. He had no specifics on how or when the province will come up with the extra funds.

Gervais also pointed to the situation in Osoyoos as being of concern. It is not clear, he said, now that Osoyoos will be a municipally-run department whether it will continue to police the rural area around the town.

He said he hopes that senior management doesn’t say, “Oliver, you’re around, why don’t you suck it up and cover the (Osoyoos) rural area.”

Meanwhile, Gervais had some good new for council with his quarterly crime stats. Incidents are significantly down over a broad range of offences, including assaults, breaking and entering, vehicle thefts and shoplifting.

Fraud, drug possession and vaguely defined “disturbances” were up in the quarter. Drinking and driving enforcement also showed a significant jump with 13 24-hour suspensions compared to one in the previous quarter and impaired driving charges jumped from three to eight.