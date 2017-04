Penticton, B.C.

2017-04-26 15:11 PDT

At approximately 10:30 am on April 26th, 2017, the Penticton RCMP responded to reports of a shooting at the 900 block of Creston Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene they found one man deceased. A suspect has been taken into custody, and a firearm has been secured.

Police believed that this was an isolated incident and that there is no further risk to the public.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth