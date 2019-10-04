Shooter and victim known to each other – targeted hit

Update on shooting incident in Penticton Wednesday

Officers arrest two men believed to be connected to the non-fatal shooting at a residence on Winnipeg Street.

On October 2nd, 2019, at 12 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man having been shot inside a residence in the 400 block of Winnipeg Street. Upon arrival, it was confirmed a man had been assaulted inside the residence, and a firearm had been discharged. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged from hospital.

The investigation led officers to believe residents of a townhome on Maple Street, in Penticton, may have been linked. Due to the violent nature of the incident, and taking everyone’s safety into consideration, a heavy police presence arrived at the residence. Several people were taken into custody who were inside, including two men; Jesse Eldon Mason, 32, and Josef Bretislav Pavlik, aged 36.

Both accused were held in custody, and on October 3rd, charges laid. Both remanded in custody. The other people taken into custody were later released.

“This was targeted, with parties known to one another. There are no safety concerns the public should be aware of at this time. The RCMP wants to thank the many people who assisted and provided support to our officers while they coordinated the safe ending to this situation”, explained Cst. James Grandy.

Both Mason and Pavlik are charged with breaking and entering a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence. Pavlik is also charged with: using a restricted or prohibited firearm to commit a robbery, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.