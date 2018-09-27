Shelter for women – gets a boost

Donation received earmarked for Oliver/Osoyoos safe house.

Sad to say that there are still many women in our area facing physical and mental abuse. Sometimes they have to get out of the home in a hurry to avoid facing physical harm. Many women have no family in the area and have to turn elsewhere for immediate help. This is where the local “safe house” comes into the picture. Women, quite often with children in tow, need a safe haven for several days while a more permanent solution is found.

The members of the Order of the Easter Star hold a fund raising hot dog sale each year, to assist these women. This year the men of Southern Gate Masonic Lodge also decided to put on their own hot dog sale to help the cause.

Pictured are: Chuck Guild, Worshipful Master of the lodge and Alice Mathews, Worthy Matron of the local Eastern Star chapter, with Marieze Tarr, director of Desert Sun Counselling group, who run the safe house.

Photo and article submitted by Pat Whalley