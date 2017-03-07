Set to hit the funny bone

SOAP Theatre brings the hilarious dysfunctional comedy “Since You Left Us” to Oliver and Osoyoos for four nights only.

There’s dysfunctional, and then there’s the family in “Since You Left Us”. Fraught with alcoholism, constantly in party mode and now, back together after fifteen years, plus a bizarre relationship with a Jack Russell terrier named … Jack; they give new meaning to the word.

Casting is complete and rehearsals have begun for SOAP Theatre’s final installment of their highly successful 2016/2017 season. “Since You Left Us” was written by award winning Vancouver actress turned playwright, Susinn McFarlen. Seasoned actor and director Trevor Leigh directs for SOAP for the first time, and has cast some new faces. Valerie Heathman makes her SOAP debut as Dolly- a sexy, foul mouthed septuagenarian, who is most comfortable in plunging leopard-skin, tight pants and spike heels. Jeff Smith, new to SOAP, makes his debut as Mike, son of Dolly. A fireman by day, Mike just wants to get to Hooters and have a beer. Rounding out the cast are Christine Rothwell, as the level headed author, Fanny, and Aimee Grice, playing dog obsessed Denny. Brian Hesje steps out of the sound booth and on to the stage as Fanny’s son, Danno and director Trevor Leigh joins the cast as Dolly’s boyfriend, Chuck. “Since You Left Us” is laugh-out-loud funny, profoundly poignant and not to be missed.

The cast take the stage April 28 & 29 at 7:30 at the OSS Theatre in Osoyoos, and May 5 & 6 at 7:30 at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver.

Tickets are available online now at venablestheatre.ca. They can also be purchased at the Franks Venables Theatre in Oliver on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 – 3. Tickets will be available at Your Dollar Store with More in Osoyoos and Sundance Video in Oliver later in March.