Set to begin September 2017

THAT the Regional District Board (RDOS) enter into a Transit Service Agreement and Annual Operating Agreement with BC Transit for the South Okanagan Transit System.)SOTS)

SOTS is comprised of three routes, providing service between Osoyoos and Kelowna.

Route 1 operates within Osoyoos, Monday to Thursday mornings and in the afternoons Tuesday to

Thursday.

Route 2 provides service between Osoyoos and Penticton (including scheduled stops in Oliver, Okanagan Falls) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and provides on-request services to Summerland Health Centre.

Route 3 operates between Osoyoos and Kelowna (including scheduled stops in Oliver, Okanagan Falls, Penticton, Summerland, and Kelowna) every Monday.

In assuming administration of SOTS, RDOS will uphold a previous commitment made by the Town of Osoyoos on June 9, 2014 to expand Route 2 (Osoyoos to Penticton) to include a Friday service. This planned expansion is set for implementation in September of 2017.