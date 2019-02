Photo Helen Jack

Two ambulances, one BCAS assist vehicle, Fire Department Rescue unit assist the helicopter expected to fly one victim to Kelowna.

It was first reported that three people were trapped and required extraction.

Traffic advisory – use Rd 22 to Black Sage

or use Road 9 to Ryegrass then to Black Sage

Between Rd 20 and 22 – it is closed to a very limited amount of through traffic.

Police are not releasing details but at least one death has been reported in connection with the 2 car crash.