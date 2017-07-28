Serious charges laid against Oliver hunting guide

From court services online:

Information # 44876

James Darin Weins has been charged with one criminal offence and a number of infractions under provincial statutes.

Weins, 50, has been accused of eight offences, including hunting with bait, shooting from a vehicle, guiding in a park without permit and failing to accompany a client.

The offences, which fall under the provincial Wildlife and Parks acts, and the Criminal Code of Canada, carry with them a range of penalties, the most serious of which is five years in jail and a $500,000 fine.

“The charges relate to violations committed in 2015 and 2016 while guiding non-resident hunters in the Oliver area,” said Insp. Tobe Sprado of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

He will appear again in provincial court August 30th.