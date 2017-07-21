Serious ball in the big apple

Canadian basketball star Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (Bendigo Bank Spirit) is aiming to make it in the Big Apple.

The 25-year old has signed a 3-week training contract with WNBA powerhouse New York Liberty.

Spirit coach Simon Pritchard said the power forward was excited about the opportunity.

“Nayo had a standout season with The Spirit last year and it was noticed both in Europe and America,” he said.

“She attracted interest from France, where she is on a short-term contract with Ligue 1 club Flammes Carolo Basket Ardennes.

“Nayo is a world-class athlete and we wish her luck in New York. If she impresses the Liberty like she impressed us and Spirit fans this year, then she will do well.”

Nayo is the daughter of SOSS grad Denny Raincock of Penticton.

Thanks to UBC coach Spencer McKay for the tip off.

History: NBA Board of Governors sanctioned the women’s league in June 1997. Since then, the WNBA has been the home for the best women’s basketball talent in the world.