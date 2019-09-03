September 14th – food drive

Food drive volunteers will be delivering food donation bags the week of September 9th, 2019 to many Oliver homes for the 9th Annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. Food donations in support of the Oliver Food Bank should be placed outside near your front door the morning of Saturday, September 14th (by 9:30 am).

The donations will be picked up by volunteer “runners” wearing BC Thanksgiving Food Drive identification.

Residents of homes that do not receive a bag are encouraged to drop off non-perishable food donations

before September 14th at the Best of India Restaurant (6390 Main St) or the Oliver/Osoyoos Sikh Temple.

We will also collect bags at the Oliver Food Bank (6047 Station St.) between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm on collection day:

September 14th, 2019.

For more information please visit www.bctfooddrive.org