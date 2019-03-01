Sentencing scheduled for April 8

A long wait for family, friends and the accused.

A 51 year old Oliver hunting guide will face a judge with a sentence. Lawyers have now agreed with a date for sentencing in the James Wiens case. Wiens has pled guilty to three Wildlife Act charges stemming from an international investigation into Vaseux Creek Outfitters, his business.

Monday, April 8 at 9:930 am in Court Room 100 – Penticton Law Courts – the location



BC Conservation Officer Service enlisted the help of two American conservation officers who went undercover as clients seeking to hunt a black bear. During the hunt over the span of four days in 2016 a bear was shot and killed by the group at one of the baited sites. Wiens was charged in that year.

Judge Michelle Daneliuk directed the two sides to discuss a number of matters out of court and agree on a date with the judicial case manager. That was done this week and the sentencing date set.