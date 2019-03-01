Sentencing scheduled for April 8

A long wait for family, friends and the accused.
A 51 year old Oliver hunting guide will face a judge with a sentence. Lawyers have now agreed with a date for sentencing in the James Wiens case. Wiens has pled guilty to three Wildlife Act charges stemming from an international investigation into Vaseux Creek Outfitters, his business.
Monday, April 8 at 9:930 am in Court Room 100 – Penticton Law Courts – the location
BC Conservation Officer Service enlisted the help of two American conservation officers who went undercover as clients seeking to hunt a black bear. During the hunt over the span of four days in 2016 a bear was shot and killed by the group at one of the baited sites. Wiens was charged in that year.
Judge Michelle Daneliuk directed the two sides to discuss a number of matters out of court and agree on a date with the judicial case manager. That was done this week and the sentencing date set.
Comments
neil seidler says
It really amazes me, they say this was an International investigation, did Mr. Wiens break any American laws that would cause an International investigation. If so why was he not charged in an American court. Two American conservation officers were brought in By BC conservation officers and used to help with the investigation. Did they have work visas in order to work in Canada? More importantly did they not know or were they not made aware of the wildlife laws of BC, for it is one of them that presumably shot the bear. I know who Mr. Wiens is but do not or have not had any dealings or contacts with him. What has garnered my attention to this matter is that I’d love to know who reported him and why, probably not one of his clients. I have my own thoughts on that.