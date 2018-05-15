Keremeos Seniors being re-located

Orchard Haven care home resident relocation underway

Due to ongoing flooding and increased evacuation alerts in the South Okanagan, residents at Orchard Haven residential care home are being relocated until further notice.

Orchard Haven has 36 residents, 11 have the ability to return to family in the area and 25 will be transported to alternate facilities in the South Okanagan.

Although residents of Orchard Haven are being relocated, the South Similkameen Health Centre will remain open for services unless a mandatory evacuation order is issued.

Family members and patients with questions can call 250-295-5414 for more information. As staff members work to relocate residents during this period, your patience and understanding is requested.