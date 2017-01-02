Seeking a legal secretary

,

Legal Secretary

Well established single practitioner law office in Osoyoos requires a competent, friendly person with:

  • Excellent communication skills, both written and spoken
  • Strong organizational skills
  • Ability to multi-task
  • Computer literacy in Word, Excel, Adobe
  • Familiarity with Conveyancing, Wills and Estates, Corporate Law.

Position starts April 11, 2017. Salary commensurate with experience. Please send your resume and references to:

johncooper@osoyooslaw.com

Applications must be received by March 1, 2017.

We thank all applicants for their interest in this position but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

