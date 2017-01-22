Seeking a legal secretary

Legal Secretary
Well established single practitioner law office in Osoyoos requires a competent, friendly person with:
- Excellent communication skills, both written and spoken
- Strong organizational skills
- Ability to multi-task
- Computer literacy in Word, Excel, Adobe
- Familiarity with Conveyancing, Wills and Estates, Corporate Law.
Position starts April 11, 2017. Salary commensurate with experience. Please send your resume and references to:
Applications must be received by March 1, 2017.
We thank all applicants for their interest in this position but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
