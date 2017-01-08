Seeking a legal secretary

Legal Secretary

Well established single practitioner law office in Osoyoos requires a competent, friendly person with:

Excellent communication skills, both written and spoken

Strong organizational skills

Ability to multi-task

Computer literacy in Word, Excel, Adobe

Familiarity with Conveyancing, Wills and Estates, Corporate Law.

Position starts April 11, 2017. Salary commensurate with experience. Please send your resume and references to:

johncooper@osoyooslaw.com

Applications must be received by March 1, 2017.

We thank all applicants for their interest in this position but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.