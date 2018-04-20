Secrest water levels go down – reducing risk – says RDOS

Work to Protect Sportsmen’s Bowl

The Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has been working with emergency pumping crews at Secrest Hill Road north of Oliver, BC. Water levels have gone down temporarily behind the road, reducing the risk of the road failing and releasing a debris flow into downstream properties along Sportsmens Bowl Road. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) is assessing whether permanent works can be established to stop water backing up in the area.

Even with decreased risk, an evacuation alert remains in place for 148 properties north of Oliver. Significant water is expected to come down as warmer temperatures start melting the near record snow pack.

Engineers for the RDOS are working with the Province of BC to determine how to divert water flow back into the existing creek path in Sportsmen’s Bowl. BCWildfire crews have been reinforcing the area with sandbags.