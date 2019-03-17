Secrest Hill Rd – Notice

The Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure is undertaking Flood Mitigation works on Secrest Hill Rd.

This work will require the closure of Secrest Hill Road, To All Traffic, from Wednesday March 20thth through Wednesday April 10th , from Pampas Grass Way to Test Orchard Road.

•Access will be accommodated for local residents as follows:

◦To Pampas Grass Way from Highway 97 or Horsetail Road

◦To Test Orchard Rd from Willowbrook Road.

Thank you for your patience during this important work. If you have any questions please do not hesitate to call the undersigned.

Vern Lange

Construction Manager

Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure