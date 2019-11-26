Seasonal landfill hours – a change

Starting December to the end of February, landfills in Penticton, Oliver, Okanagan Falls and Keremeos will have reduced winter hours.

Over winter, all landfills will be closed all statutory holidays and Boxing Day.

The Oliver Landfill opens later on weekdays in winter. From December 1 st to the end of February the Oliver Landfill is open Noon to 3:45 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 3:45 pm on Saturday.

The Okanagan Falls Landfill will be closed Saturdays over winter but remains open from 10 am to 1:45 pm on weekdays.