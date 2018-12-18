Season of giving so others can receive

1200 items of food donated by students at Oliver Elementary School. This project organized by one class of grade 4’s and one class of grade 7.

Both the grades of 3 and 5 donated the most to the food drive. All picked up Monday by the Knight of Columbus

****

2nd Annual Food Drive at the FireHall Brewery raised over $1300 from an event this last weekend

Organizer Anne Farnan passes the proceeds to K of C’s Dale Dodge

****

Each year half of the proceeds from ODN’s Christmas Card program goes to charities supplying food and toys to children and needy families.

Left is Jim Oullette of the Food Bank and right is Wayne Danbrook of the Knights of Columbus Food Hamper program.

Closer to Christmas Oliver Daily News will thank all those that contributed to this project.

****