Search warrant executed with help of RCMP swat team

Protecting the safety and security of the public by interdicting high-risk commodities – including firearms – is an enforcement priority for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Our officers are committed to enforcing Canadian law and ensuring our borders are not used for illegal activity.

We can confirm that officers with the CBSA Criminal Investigations Section (CIS) attended a residence in Oliver, British Columbia during the morning of February 15th, 2017. The officers executed a search warrant in relation to the ongoing firearms smuggling investigation associated with Mr. Alex Louis. No arrests were made.

CBSA officers were assisted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Oliver RCMP.

On February 1, 2017, Mr. Louis was arrested by the CBSA. The CBSA’s CIS laid a total of nine charges as a result of an incident that occurred at the Osoyoos port of entry on that date. Specifically, Mr. Louis was charged with: two counts of smuggling, two counts of possession of unlawfully imported goods, and one count of making false statements under the Customs Act; and two counts each of unauthorized possession of firearms and importing firearms knowing it is unauthorized under the Criminal Code.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stefanie Wudel

PAC, CBSA-Communications

***

Alex Louie is currently behind bars awaiting trial on nine charges under both the Criminal Code and Customs Act related to an alleged attempt to smuggle two handguns across the Canada-U.S. border at Osoyoos on Feb. 1.

During a search of Louie’s vehicle that day, CBSA officers allegedly found two handguns tied to the undercarriage of his car, along with two boxes of ammunition hidden behind the dash.

Louie, 49, made a brief, previously scheduled appearance Wednesday morning in provincial court in Penticton, and had his case adjourned for three weeks while he prepares some sort of application. He has yet to enter pleas.

While the self-described North American Indian spoke calmly Wednesday and didn’t mention anything about the raid, in past appearances he has accused court staff of genocide and treason against First Nations people, and indicated he doesn’t believe he’s subject to Canadian laws or courts.

“When it comes to this land, you need to prove ownership. I have never seen any document… that has ever showed any resemblance of ownership,” he said Feb. 2.

Louie was denied bail last week by Judge Greg Koturbash, who compared Louie’s views to those held by freemen on the land, de-taxers and sovereign citizens, all of whom share “a common collection of conspiratorial, legally incorrect and spurious beliefs.”

The judge concluded the “deadly combination of handguns and Mr. Louie’s belief system gives me no choice but to detain him.”

Louie is due back in court March 8.

With files sent to us by the Penticton Herald