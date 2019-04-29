Scooter kid taken home to parents

A young child was returned safely to its parents Sunday by RCMP in Penticton.

Police were called to Lions Park just before 8 a.m. by a man that had located a young child alone.

Officers attended and met with the caller and child, who was not injured but had complained about being cold. Officers provided a jacket for warmth.

Despite the child’s young age, Officers drove the child home a short distance away, where sleeping parents were completely unaware the youth had snuck out of the house.

“It appears the child had left on their own and headed to the nearby park on their scooter,” said Const. Liz Vant Erve of the Penticton RCMP.

All happy in the end. Police did not reveal whether it was a boy or girl or the age of the child.