School Hockey League (Canada) coming to Oliver, Princeton and Penticton

CHAMPIONSHIPS – GAMES IN THE OLIVER ARENA on March 16, 2017 at 7:00 am, 10:00 am and 12:30 pm

Come and join us at the arena to watch these up and coming hockey stars

The 2017 Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships are returning to Penticton for a third straight season.

Forty-nine teams will be in action as champions will be crowned in the midget prep, midget varsity, elite 15s, bantam prep and bantam varsity divisions.

The action begins at 8:15 a.m., March 13 and runs right through until Sunday afternoon. The schedule will be finalized once the regular season ends on March 12.

The majority of games will be played out of the South Okanagan Events Centre, Okanagan Hockey Training Centre and Memorial Arena.

A limited amount of games will be played at Summerland Arena and Oliver Arena.

More than 80 student-athletes competing are WHL draft picks, including 2016 third overall selection Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants), fifth overall pick Josh Williams (Medicine Hat Tigers) and five other first-round selections.

Twelve current athletes have seen action in the WHL this season, while more than 20 have played at least one game in the BCHL or AJHL.