School District #53 – seeks custodians

School District No. 53 (Okanagan Similkameen) seeking custodians to join our team.

Custodians are responsible for cleaning and minor maintenance of schools. Pay is $20.89 per hour.

Work is on-call with fairly steady offers of 4-8 hour shifts that start at 3:00 p.m. Monday to Friday with occasional weekend work offers.

Successful candidates must be physically capable and organized, with a sound knowledge of cleaning procedures.

Building Services Worker Certificate is required.

For application guidelines and job description visit this link