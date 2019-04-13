…..school days in the past – speaker at ODHS annual meeting

Our AGM on May 8th has its guest speaker.

Longtime Oliver resident Yvonne Moore (above) will provide an informal talk entitled “School Days at Testalinda & Oliver School Memories” about her experiences growing up and attending the Testalinda Creek, Oliver Elementary, and Southern Okanagan High Schools.

The talk will begin after the business portion of the meeting, accompanied by refreshments and a photo slideshow of local schools. Yvonne’s stories of herself, her siblings and her friends are sure to educate and entertain. After the talk, we’ll open the floor for your own reminiscences about schooling in Oliver.

Yvonne Moore was born and raised in Oliver and briefly lived in Victoria before returning to the South Okanagan. Her father Frank Venables was school board chair. She worked as a telephone operator at the Oliver Exchange and as a homemaker while raising 6 children. She graduated in 1952.

The AGM will take place May 8th at 7:00 pm at the Quail’s Nest Arts Centre at 5840 Airport Street, Oliver.

All are welcome to attend.

Picture of Moore last year at the former site of the Testalinda School – erected in 1927