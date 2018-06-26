Scholarships and Bursaries – Over $100 thousand awarded to SOSS students

,

One half of the graduating class – recipients – of $101 thousand in awards given Monday night at the Frank Venables Theatre to a crowd of over 250 people; students, parents, grand parents and those persons making presentations.

A complete list of receipients,  sponsors and amounts will be issued Tuesday by SOSS staff and published on ODN.

Komal Dhaliwal –  with Fiona Wood – Kiwanis  Club of Oliver

 MacKenzie Gale (black dress) – Ruhland Family Scholarship  in memory of  – Carson Ruhland

Jasleen Dhillon receiving Bhavsagar Sikh Temple Bursary

Madelyn Bjorson (left) receiving an award – Dozens of those given out to 35 students in the Graduating Class

