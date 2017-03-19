Scheduled – high profile crime cases in South Okanagan

Kelowna – The trial for one of the accused in the murder of Roxanne Louie is expected to open in Kelowna on Monday March 20 with jury selection.

Grace Robotti is facing a second degree murder charge in connection to Louie’s death.

Grace’s co-accused and her brother, Pier Robotti, already completed his trial. The verdict is sealed in a publication ban to protect the integrity of the second trial.

***

Penticton – A dangerous offender hearing for a well-known South Okanagan criminal is set to start in May.

The hearing for Ronald Teneycke is set to run May 8 – 26.

After pleading guilty to several charges last April relating to a July 2015 crime spree in the Oliver area, Teneycke has yet to be sentenced, as prosecutors seek dangerous offender status.

The label is one of the most serious sentences that can be applied to a person, as it allows the court to give an indeterminate jail sentence, and up to 10-years of supervision if the offender is ever released.