Scheduled for court appearance next Wednesday

,

This picture issue by Crimestoppers in 2012 in Princeton – court records indicate a charge or a court appearance in each of the years 2011 to 2019

Born 1991
Anthony Donnavin Werden

Next court appearance for an Assault Charge in Oliver March 15 and a subsequent breach
Will he be there?
Time will tell.

Statements in court about Werden:

Penticton provincial court Judge Greg Koturbash – February 2016

“In my opinion, you’re incorrigible and have demonstrated to this court that you are a menace in our community, and you continue to reoffend. You simply aren’t being deterred by the sentences that were imposed in the past.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*