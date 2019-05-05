Scheduled for court appearance next Wednesday

This picture issue by Crimestoppers in 2012 in Princeton – court records indicate a charge or a court appearance in each of the years 2011 to 2019
Born 1991
Anthony Donnavin Werden
Next court appearance for an Assault Charge in Oliver March 15 and a subsequent breach
Will he be there?
Time will tell.
Statements in court about Werden:
Penticton provincial court Judge Greg Koturbash – February 2016
“In my opinion, you’re incorrigible and have demonstrated to this court that you are a menace in our community, and you continue to reoffend. You simply aren’t being deterred by the sentences that were imposed in the past.”
