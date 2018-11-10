Scheduled events – Remembrance Day – Sunday

9:45 am – Assemble prior to this start time at the Oliver Community Centre for an indoor inter-denominational service
10:30 am – March to the Cenotaph
10:55 am – Cenotaph Service
Following Ceremonies – Navy tea presented at the Upper Hall – Oliver Legion Branch and a free show for the kids at Oliver Theatre at 2 pm
Art work – OES students
Thanks for access:
Jason McAllister and Maria Cancela and also
Thanks to:
Lori Martine (choir master and trumpeter), Pianist Kelan Harty, Chris Yerburgh and the Honour Guard of the RCL Branch 97 for Thursday school services)
