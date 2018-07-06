Schafer – “I won’t run again”

“I have mixed emotions about my decision to not run again.

It’s been a pleasure to try to help the residents of Area C. But this job comes at a price.

So many things are beyond my control. The unbelievable rise in taxation for the Willowbrook residents has been a nightmare with no remedy…though I will continue to try through any means possible to ameliorate.

It is a truism that a rural Director really has no power. The real power rests with the residents. I’ve been amazed at the results garnered by the likes of local heroes like Gordon Kirby and Jim Stanley who knew how to get their neighbours together and use the power of petition to effect change.

I’m stepping aside to allow someone with fresh drive and passion to take the reins. Stress is likely the reason my blood pressure is entirely through the roof and this is the main reason I won’t be running. My health is important to me.

Also….

I’ve spent 16 years as either a municipal or regional elected official and that’s enough for anyone. I guess it’s just been my bad luck that each year of my last four years has had a disaster. Whether rock fall, mudslide, flooding or wildfire, each year was worse than the one previous. That may reflect the increasing unpredictability of Climate Change but, on the other hand, perhaps 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be mild and manageable. I sincerely hope so.

My future plans are to keep working, spending time with grandkids and making guitars.”

RDOS Director Area C – Oliver

Terry Schafer