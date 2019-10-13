Scene in passing – edifice can be seen for a mile

Likely a fruit stand as it did not go through the RDOS planning process. Will be a concern if any habitation is built into the structure. Hwy 97 and Road 7.

  2. It appears the phrase of a former mayor comes to mind. “don’t ask for permission, beg for forgiveness”. If that’s not a bunkhouse on top of the fruit stand then what is it?
    What a nice addition to the South Okanagan landscape.

