Scam warning

A call is received (from 604-800-9094, Burnaby ? or sometimes a cell # starting in 778). A man says that they are conducting a ‘water quality survey’, and infers that it is locally authorized by Town of Oliver. (Not true). He then asks several questions, and offers to send a ‘team member’ in the area to take a water sample for free immediately. If you decline the offer, the man gets louder and argues that you could become seriously ill or have dental problems if you do not test your drinking water. He seems to try to find out in what age bracket you are.

If you still say NO, he uses inappropriate language with women, and becomes bullying and threatening. If you hang up, he calls back, in one case four times.

He says the company he calls for is named Aqua Green, but will not confirm its location. He says they have a triple A rating with the Better Business Bureau. (Not true, they are not listed with BBB anywhere, nor does BBB have a ‘triple A’ rating for any business). He will not provide the name of the owner or manager. Be cautious, as this sounds highly suspicious, and they may be trying to get a look inside your house or at the very least, scam you.

Trusted Source – facts here not verified by RCMP or Town of Oliver

Caveat Empto – Buyer beware.

Rule one – don’t talk to anyone you do not know on the phone. Just hang up. No one from an important agency phones you and makes a sales pitch.