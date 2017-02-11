Scam alert:

FortisBC is warning customers to be careful, after hearing complaints about suspicious salespeople claiming to be from the utility who ask to see a homeowner’s furnace.

In an information bulletin released Friday, FortisBC told customers to be cautious of anyone who shows up unannounced, claiming to offer appliance or meter inspections, or selling or repairing any products.

“Our visits are often by appointment, and we always carry valid identification,” the release said. “So, if you receive a visit from someone claiming to be from FortisBC, ask for their information and contact us to verify.”

If the salesperson asks to see your gas or electricity bill, decline. Your bill contains personal information and should not be shared with anyone.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.