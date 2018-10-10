Saturday Open House

Fire Prevention week is October 7th -13th, this year the Oliver Fire Dept. will be opening their training grounds up for the public.

We will have live fire demo’s, auto-extrication, fire truck ride’s, look through our search buildings and a BBQ.

Come down to the grounds and see the methods of training that we use to teach our firefighters and how we are learning to better fight fires and keep our community safe.

Kid’s and adults – all welcome to attend.

Saturday from 11:00am to 2:00 pm

OFD Training Ground.

Corner of Cessna St. and Maple Ave